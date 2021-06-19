Jorgen Vik: Park the 'bond bicycle' for long-haul benefit

Should you invest in actively managed mutual funds or passively managed index funds?

Standard & Poor conducted a survey last year of U.S. equity managers over the prior one, three, five, 10, and 15 years to see how many of them performed better than their benchmark. The results were not encouraging for champions of active management.

Over the prior year, 37% of large-cap managers were able to outperform the S&P 500 index. Over five years, the number dropped to 22%. For 10 years, it was 18%, and over the prior 15 years, only 13.1% earned more than the index.

For small-cap funds, the numbers were only slightly better. Over the prior year, 53% did better than the small-cap index, but over five years, the number dropped to 33% — and down to 25% for 10 years and 19% for 15 years.

Some may think the job then becomes to figure out which actively managed funds could beat the index going forward.

Good luck with that.

I don’t think anyone is able to discern in advance which funds will do better over the next long period. If we could, then wouldn’t other funds use similar discernment and reduce the advantage of the funds we selected in the first place?