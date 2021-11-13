Jorgen Vik: Open letter can clear air for key talk about future

Dear aging parents,

I love you dearly and hope you’ll be with us for years to come.

At some point during those years, you may find you need help. I’m here to help, but I don’t know what type of help you’d like.

If you need care, would you like for me to provide this care? I’m happy to do so.

Or would you rather I simply coordinate the care?

Or maybe you don’t want me to be part of this at all?

Another thing, if necessary, do you know where you’d want the care provided? Aging in your home as long as possible?

Or is there a particular facility you prefer?

I have the money to help you, but maybe you don’t need my help. You might have a long-term care insurance policy. I don’t know.

Do you have a game plan for all of this? If not, do you need help putting one in place?

Maybe talk between yourselves first and let me know your thoughts.

I don’t want to be overbearing. I just dread the call one day informing me you’re in the hospital and having people in white looking to me for answers.