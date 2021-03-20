Jorgen Vik: One year after markets hit bottom, don't look for trouble

I got lucky.

One year ago, I wrote, “I believe stocks will bottom, possibly soon, and that the next bull market will follow.”

The same week, the Dow Jones Industrial average bottomed below 19,000. Today, the index stands more than 70% higher.

Whereas I got lucky with the timing, I don’t think luck relates to the sentiment.

I think it comes down to faith in the resilience of companies and government to adjust, however imperfectly and painfully.

Unemployment spiked to levels not seen since the Great Depression as millions upon millions suddenly lost their jobs, and hospitals in New York City in particular scrambled to handle the patient load.

We’re still grinding our way out, with unemployment back below 7% and economists, according to Barron’s, expecting the economy to have recovered fully within a year.

And hospitals have learned a lot about treating COVID patients and are not facing the same pressure as a year ago.

Still, with such impressive and continuing improvements, many pundits choose to warn us about potential trouble ahead. As if there has ever been a time when there was not potential for trouble.