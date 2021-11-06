Jorgen Vik: On Veterans Day, be grateful for guidance

On Thursday, we celebrate all the veterans among us. Without their service and willingness to sacrifice for all of us, we would not be able to live the free lives we live.

Which made me wonder: Who are the financial veterans to whom I owe a debt of gratitude?

When I was in elementary school, my mother took me to the bank and opened a savings account. I got my own book, and for each deposit, I got a stamp added in the book. Under the stamp the teller would write the new account balance.

It grew.

Later, my grandfather introduced me to interest rates. He couldn’t get over CDs paying 16%. (I know; I’m dating myself.) My account grew 16 cents on each dollar in just one year without me adding any money.

It grew by itself.

Then my parents encouraged me to buy stocks. I followed the share prices in the paper every day and certainly got sucked into the game of it. A few bruises later, I had learned invaluable lessons.

Later, my wife, my business partners and colleagues all helped me on my journey towards financial freedom.