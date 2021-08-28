Jorgen Vik: Officially a couple? It's time for the money talk

For people about to enter into a committed relationship, I encourage you to have the money talk.

Money is one of the most common stressors in relationships.

When you form a couple, you may merge two very different money attitudes.

One may be frugal and think twice before every expenditure, while the other feels free to trust the future.

One already may have racked up credit card debt, while the other is working on establishing a great credit record.

So set aside time to share your money ideas and attitudes. As you do this, avoid correcting each other; just listen and learn more about this wonderful person.

One question is whether or not to merge your economies. Will you set up a yours-mine-ours system, or put it all in one pot? If the former, how do you determine how much each contributes to the common pot?

Would it suit you to have a large common pot but a small side account for each from which each can spend without having to explain? You know, for those shoes that make you feel like a model or that putter that will finally let you beat your siblings?