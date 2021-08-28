Jorgen Vik: Officially a couple? It's time for the money talk

For people about to enter into a committed relationship, I encourage you to have the money talk.
Money is one of the most common stressors in relationships.
When you form a couple, you may merge two very different money attitudes.
One may be frugal and think twice before every expenditure, while the other feels free to trust the future.
One already may have racked up credit card debt, while the other is working on establishing a great credit record.
So set aside time to share your money ideas and attitudes. As you do this, avoid correcting each other; just listen and learn more about this wonderful person.
One question is whether or not to merge your economies. Will you set up a yours-mine-ours system, or put it all in one pot? If the former, how do you determine how much each contributes to the common pot?
Would it suit you to have a large common pot but a small side account for each from which each can spend without having to explain? You know, for those shoes that make you feel like a model or that putter that will finally let you beat your siblings?
Whatever you do, I encourage you not to move the boundaries between “ours” and “mine” without talking with your partner. It can be immeasurably hard to get past financial infidelity.
Many older couples will wax lyrically about how little money they had early on, how they used cardboard boxes for night stands, and how they bought meat on the expiration date.
They may have forgotten it was not all fun. It’s hard.
And be careful not to measure everything down to the decimal point. If you expect to put in 50% and not a penny or inch more, you may miss your partner’s contributions and begin to focus on how you, in your view, are carrying more than your fair share.
Relationships are 60-40; you just don’t always know who’ll provide the 60.
And if you feel the 60-part falls on you too often, then talk about it.
With open communications. I think you greatly improve your chances of a long and rewarding life together.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.