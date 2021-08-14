Jorgen Vik: Move past your biases to grow as an investor

The longer I work as a financial advisor, the more convinced I am that emotions trump intellect.
One of the mental shortcuts that can trip us up as investors is confirmation bias, where we conveniently focus on data supporting our view, thus potentially creating dangerous blind spots threatening our finances.
For example, if you watch news, do you stick with one particular station? And do you definitely stay away from others? If so, you might be knee deep in confirmation bias territory.
As for investing, do you read material that only supports your beliefs? For me, that would be to read only studies supporting the merits of stocks for the long run and avoiding bonds for the long run. (To counter these biases, I keep a copy of Wade Pfau’s “How Much Can I Spend in Retirement” within reach.)
But stating that we fall victim to an emotional quirk like confirmation bias is just the first and the easy step towards becoming a better investor.
The next step is to truly internalize this, and that can be hard. (In these politically heated times, imagine you were to try to weed out your confirmation biases and honestly consider that some of the opposing party’s ideas might be better. That’s hard to actually do, isn’t it?)
So what can you do to counter your confirmation bias?
For one, accept that you might be wrong.
That can be hard, as it entails changing your mind.
But if you change your mind, wouldn’t the change have come about because you found a better answer than the one you previously supported? That could be a good thing.
And don’t be so hard on yourself to think that if you change your mind, then you must have been an idiot up until now. We all have the right to be wrong, and to acknowledge that we may have based prior beliefs on limited or dated information.
This is how we learn, how we get better, and how we move on to new discoveries.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.