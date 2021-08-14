Jorgen Vik: Move past your biases to grow as an investor

The longer I work as a financial advisor, the more convinced I am that emotions trump intellect.

One of the mental shortcuts that can trip us up as investors is confirmation bias, where we conveniently focus on data supporting our view, thus potentially creating dangerous blind spots threatening our finances.

For example, if you watch news, do you stick with one particular station? And do you definitely stay away from others? If so, you might be knee deep in confirmation bias territory.

As for investing, do you read material that only supports your beliefs? For me, that would be to read only studies supporting the merits of stocks for the long run and avoiding bonds for the long run. (To counter these biases, I keep a copy of Wade Pfau’s “How Much Can I Spend in Retirement” within reach.)

But stating that we fall victim to an emotional quirk like confirmation bias is just the first and the easy step towards becoming a better investor.

The next step is to truly internalize this, and that can be hard. (In these politically heated times, imagine you were to try to weed out your confirmation biases and honestly consider that some of the opposing party’s ideas might be better. That’s hard to actually do, isn’t it?)