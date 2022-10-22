Jorgen Vik: Market turns before recession ends

I’m hearing quite a bit of talk about us already being in a recession, even if it has not been officially announced.

For sake of argument, let’s say this is true. What does history tell us about recessions and investing through them?

Capital Group has combed through statistics for the past 11 cycles going back to 1950.

On average, recessions have lasted 10 months. Following this, the expansions have lasted 69 months.

Recessions may conjure scary scenarios, but looking back on these recessions, they’ve normally reduced our economy, as measured by the Gross Domestic Product, by 2.5%. Meanwhile, the expansions add almost 25% to the economy.

So, 10-1 in favor of expansions.

Finally, the recessions have averaged a payroll cut of 3.9 million people, while the expansions have added 12 million to the workforce.

“OK, I get it — history shows expansions more than make up for recessions. But how about investing now?”

The same research finds that the stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, have bottomed six months before the recession ends.

So, if we’re in a recession, then we might just be near the bottom.

But it is very hard to pinpoint the timing of recessions in real time. By the time you feel confident to declare us in a recession, it may be close to over.

I am not at all saying the market has bottomed. Maybe it has; maybe it hasn’t. I have no idea. Neither does anyone else.

However, I am confident companies will adjust and do their utmost to prepare for future profitability.

If you have enough money invested in something stable to last a couple of years, you may not have to worry about a recession and its impact on stock prices. You may be able to allow stocks to recover from the current bear market.

Hang in there. We’ll get through this bear market just like we have in the past.

Good luck.