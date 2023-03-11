Losing a lifetime partner is one of the hardest thing many of us will go through.

Don’t make it worse by not sharing with the other how you’re handling your part of financial tasks like paying bills or managing investments.

I encourage all couples to have either an annual money talk where you make sure you’re on the same page regarding long-term stuff like investing, insurance and estate plan, and short-term stuff like vacation plans, gifting and things to buy for the house.

Or, if you don’t like the idea of a formal annual chat, make sure you talk about this stuff here and there so neither is in the dark.

Then there’s the passwords.

If you’re paying bills online, does your partner know the password?

Is either of you able to log into your investment accounts?

It can make sense to divide and conquer tasks. Just don’t pretend nothing will ever happen to either of you.

And how about all those subscriptions? This is probably not major stuff, but too often I see it hang over the survivor to sort these things out.

Also, don’t underestimate how hard it may be for a recent widower to muster the energy and clarity of mind to take on these tasks.

Some of you may work with tax, legal, or financial professionals.

If so, make sure both are involved. That doesn’t mean both delve into items on Schedule A or help assess how much to put in the buffer account.

But it does mean that both should be comfortable with the professional, rather than being introduced after the first death.

If you’re single, this gets trickier.

Rather than a partner or spouse, I suggest finding a trusted friend or relative or a professional who would be able to handle your affairs.

Whether single or not, I encourage you to write down a list of contacts, like your estate attorney and financial advisor. This could save the person picking up the pieces a lot of time and frustration.

Contemplating one’s own death is not fun, but I think we owe it to our loved ones to make our exit a less painful task.

Good luck.