At current spending levels, how old would you be before you’d run out of money?
If you plan for average, you may be planning for a 50% chance of coming up short.
According to USA Today, in an average couple in the United States aged 65, one of the two will celebrate his or her 90th birthday.
Further, there’s a 25% chance one person in such couple will live to 98.
Possibly more surprising, one in four 65-year-old males is expected to live to be 93.
Yet far too often, especially from men, I hear people dismissing the chance they may live well into their 90s.
Some argue our worlds, and thus our spending, get very small as we get older. I think they make a valid point. Studies show most people spend less as they move through their 70s, and especially through their 80s.
But what if you’re not average? What if you’re in good shape at 85? Maybe you’re still traveling to see grandchildren and great-grandchildren?
And there’s always the risk of expensive healthcare needs.
As you embark on implementing an investment plan, make sure you allow for the possibility that you may spend a decent amount of money well into your 90s.
What’s the worst that could happen? You missed out on just a few pleasures. But isn’t that a price worth paying if the alternative is to run out of money and having to miss far more pleasures?
Good luck.
