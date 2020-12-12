Jorgen Vik: Make 2021 the year you finally take control of your finances

I think one big reason so many never get around to sorting out their overall finances is the sheer size of the task.

Map out your assets and liabilities. Select investments for the future. Choose insurance against the big blows you cannot cover out of pocket. Control cash flow to make sure money-in exceeds money-out. Have documents in place so your wishes govern if you’re incapacitated or no longer around.

Prioritize your goals so you can construct a plan to get from here to there. Allow for taxes; they always seem to play a factor. Oh, and don’t forget, enjoy life and have some fun while you’re at it.

But, as with so many things, you don’t have to do it all at once. You approach the process the same way you eat an elephant: one bite at a time.

I think you should start with mapping out your assets and liabilities. If you don’t know your starting point, it’s nearly impossible to figure out how to get to where you want.

Mapping out your assets is basically listing all the stuff you own, and how you own it. Properties. Collectibles. Accounts of various types. How is the ownership titled? Some kind of joint with someone else? Or single? Or trust?