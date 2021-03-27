Jorgen Vik: Limit your speculation to small bites

Do you like to gamble every so often?

A city in the Nevada desert is testament to our fondness for the thrill of potential sudden riches.

There’s nothing wrong with this, unless you let it dominate your finances.

For clients who like the idea of speculative investing, maybe in a biotech stock or, lately, something related to the electric vehicle or space industries or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) of any kind, I prefer to set aside a bite-size amount for such purchases.

If the stock you pick succeeds, you may find yourself with a five- or even a 10-bagger. That’s fun.

But be careful if you first succeed. Many may feel emboldened and look for more and bigger hits.

It’s as if the desire to bet grows with recent success until it suddenly doesn’t work.

Be smart and limit your speculative investments to a specific and small percentage of your portfolio. If you indeed make a big profit, take some of that extra money and add to your diversified portfolio. And maybe also consider taking some profits to do something extra, like a beach trip for the whole family.

But don’t confuse speculating with long-term investing.