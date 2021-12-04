Jorgen Vik: Let your intellect win out over emotions

Just like an active hurricane season may make us think we’ll have an even more active season next year.

A possible cure is to take a longer view. Have stocks gone down for longer than the period you’re assessing? If no, maybe you’re getting caught in near-term focus.

If so, well, keep zooming out and you’ll likely see a long-term up-trend.

Further, if you see an extended down-move, you may be looking at a buying opportunity.

Another possible mental hang-up is fear of losing.

Studies have shown the pain of losing is double the joy of winning.

Right now, with the stock market near all-time highs, it’s easy to worry about an imminent drop and thus sell to prevent the pain.

“It’s just too quiet out there.”

Of course, this is nothing more than an attempt to time the market, which I firmly believe is a fool’s errand.

Or, as Peter Lynch liked to say: “More money has been lost preparing for corrections than has been lost in the corrections themselves.”