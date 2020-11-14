Jorgen Vik: Learn to see the bright side of uncertainty

I think uncertainty is part and parcel of life.

It’s natural for investors to seek to avoid or eliminate uncertainty, but is it really feasible? Or advisable?

I sometimes hear people suggesting they should sit out the stock market because of all the uncertainty.

The vaccine may not work as well as we hope. The U.S. Senate is still not settled until run-off elections in January.

These are current uncertainties. Different from past uncertainties. But I’d argue not of a different magnitude (Cold War, exiting gold standard, 9/11, fiscal cliff).

Unfortunately, the follow-on statement often includes “and when there’s less uncertainty, I can consider getting back in.”

But where do you think stock prices will be if uncertainty has diminished? May it then be too late to capture the bulk of the gains?

I believe it was exactly because of the uncertainty that you had the opportunity to buy low this past March, when we had little sense of how the virus would play out.

I think, rather than attempting to eliminate uncertainty, you should situate yourself so that, in case of an adverse event, you’re able to sustain the fallout.