Jorgen Vik: Learn to see the bright side of uncertainty

I think uncertainty is part and parcel of life.
It’s natural for investors to seek to avoid or eliminate uncertainty, but is it really feasible? Or advisable?
I sometimes hear people suggesting they should sit out the stock market because of all the uncertainty.
The vaccine may not work as well as we hope. The U.S. Senate is still not settled until run-off elections in January.
These are current uncertainties. Different from past uncertainties. But I’d argue not of a different magnitude (Cold War, exiting gold standard, 9/11, fiscal cliff).
Unfortunately, the follow-on statement often includes “and when there’s less uncertainty, I can consider getting back in.”
But where do you think stock prices will be if uncertainty has diminished? May it then be too late to capture the bulk of the gains?
I believe it was exactly because of the uncertainty that you had the opportunity to buy low this past March, when we had little sense of how the virus would play out.
I think, rather than attempting to eliminate uncertainty, you should situate yourself so that, in case of an adverse event, you’re able to sustain the fallout.
Much like you do with insurance on your home or vehicle. Or with your savings account as a buffer in case your income suddenly disappears or the car breaks down.
Uncertainty is also a good argument to diversify your portfolio. However strongly you believe in the prospect of a single stock, I suggest you don’t put so many eggs in that basket that your financial future is in jeopardy if the stock goes to zero.
As for your investment portfolio, train yourself to consider uncertainty as a sign you may be looking at an opportunity. If you find it too hard to act during such periods, you may want to consult with a financial advisor who can provide objective advice.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
