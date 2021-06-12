Jorgen Vik: It's wise to study assisted-living options ahead of need

As we get older, aging in place may at some point not be a viable option. If so, do you know where you (or your parent) would like to live?

It could be the proverbial trip on a rug or a slip by the mailbox that suddenly forces you to decide in what facility to recover —and possibly become a permanent resident.

Beyond the financial aspect, Doris Gelbman, an elder law attorney in Charlottesville, points to two considerations that may not be intuitive.

First, location, location, location.

Will a family member or close friend be nearby and thus able to be present to advocate for you? Facilities have great intentions to provide good care, but it can be very helpful to have someone squarely in your corner.

Also, proximity makes visits more feasible. Visits can be vital in preventing loneliness, isolation, depression and anxiety.

Second point is to see past the façade and décor. “Buildings don’t take care of people,” said Gelbman. “People do.”

And the more people — certified nursing assistants, primarily — the better.