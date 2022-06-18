Jorgen Vik: Investing via ESG reflects your values

‘Does green investing work?” is a question I’ve heard many times over the years.

“It depends” is my standard and seemingly non-committal response.

But it really does depend on how you measure the success of green investing.

Do you measure success by how much money you make, or by the extent to which the investment reflects your values?

But, first, the label “green investing” has transformed and expanded. It first became “socially responsible investing” and later changed to the current ESG, which stands for “Environment, Social, Governance.”

Traditionally, ESG investing has used an exclusionary approach, where certain types of companies, like oil and gas or weapons manufacturers, might not be permitted.

Lately, ESG funds have also been presented as “relative,” meaning, for example, that a fund could include an oil company if it did less harm, however defined, than other oil companies.

Be aware of this difference when you consider ESG investments.

So, to the question, “does it work?”

At a performance level, the jury is still out, and I suspect it will remain so.

According to Barron’s, most ESG funds have lagged a broader benchmark like the S&P 500 this year. This may in large part be due to the energy sector, with oil and gas companies being up more than 50% so far this year, while the benchmark is down more than 10%.

However, in the period just before oil and gas prices spiked, ESG performance often compared favorably to the overall markets.

That said, I’ve always found the performance argument a little peculiar, as the ESG investable universe by its very act of typically excluding certain investments should offer fewer investment opportunities than an unrestricted investment approach.

If ESG investing somehow showed consistently superior returns, whether by randomness or actual causation, wouldn’t the agnostic investor simply copy the ESG investor to match the returns?

Performance aside, I think a better way to gauge ESG investing is by how it reflects your values.

Naturally, results matters, but if ESG values are important to you, then consider using ESG investments and, hopefully and quite possibly, your results may in the long run be similar to those of the broader market.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.