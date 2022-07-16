 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Investing, inflation questions answered

  • 0

Q: The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by more than one percentage point. How come my savings account rate has not gone up accordingly?

A: Just because the Federal Reserve raises the overnight interest rate does not mean banks are obligated to raise the rate on savings accounts equally. Actually, by not raising the savings account rate commensurately, banks may earn more money. Eventually, though, competition between banks should contribute to higher rates.

Q: Is gold a good inflation hedge?

A: Not necessarily. According to Seeking Alpha, in the 15 months beginning January, 2021, inflation was up more than 7% while gold lost 4%. According to Amy Arnott at Morningstar, gold did very well in the high inflation years of the 1970s. However, this may in part have been due to the U.S. abandoning the gold standard in 1971. During the ‘80s, Arnott adds, gold lost value while inflation averaged almost 5% per year.

People are also reading…

Overall, gold’s correlation with inflation over the past 50 years has been .16. A correlation score of 1 would mean the two moved in unison, and a score of minus 1 that they moved in opposite directions. A score of .16 signifies little correlation.

Q: How about cryptocurrencies instead of gold?

A: I don’t think cryptocurrencies have been around long enough to provide us a reliable answer.

Q: OK, how about real estate?

A: For similar periods as those above, Real Estate Investment Trusts have held up reasonably well. Direct real estate investments may also do well.

Q: What about bonds?

A: There are a few bond investments that adjust their payout with inflation, like I-bonds and TIPs (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities). Note that I-bonds adjust the rate every six months, so current rates are not guaranteed for the life of the bond. I-bonds also limit purchases to $10,000 per year per person. Most other bonds do not adjust for inflation and are thus directly exposed to inflation.

Q: So, are you going to champion stocks again?

A: It’s hard not to, considering how they, over longer periods, according to Morningstar, have returned seven percentage points more than inflation over the past century. For shorter periods, however, stocks have sometimes not kept up with inflation at all.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

It doesn’t matter what internet speeds you’re paying for at home — you’re going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. 

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says, “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert