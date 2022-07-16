Jorgen Vik: Investing, inflation questions answered

Q: The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by more than one percentage point. How come my savings account rate has not gone up accordingly?

A: Just because the Federal Reserve raises the overnight interest rate does not mean banks are obligated to raise the rate on savings accounts equally. Actually, by not raising the savings account rate commensurately, banks may earn more money. Eventually, though, competition between banks should contribute to higher rates.

Q: Is gold a good inflation hedge?

A: Not necessarily. According to Seeking Alpha, in the 15 months beginning January, 2021, inflation was up more than 7% while gold lost 4%. According to Amy Arnott at Morningstar, gold did very well in the high inflation years of the 1970s. However, this may in part have been due to the U.S. abandoning the gold standard in 1971. During the ‘80s, Arnott adds, gold lost value while inflation averaged almost 5% per year.

Overall, gold’s correlation with inflation over the past 50 years has been .16. A correlation score of 1 would mean the two moved in unison, and a score of minus 1 that they moved in opposite directions. A score of .16 signifies little correlation.

Q: How about cryptocurrencies instead of gold?

A: I don’t think cryptocurrencies have been around long enough to provide us a reliable answer.

Q: OK, how about real estate?

A: For similar periods as those above, Real Estate Investment Trusts have held up reasonably well. Direct real estate investments may also do well.

Q: What about bonds?

A: There are a few bond investments that adjust their payout with inflation, like I-bonds and TIPs (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities). Note that I-bonds adjust the rate every six months, so current rates are not guaranteed for the life of the bond. I-bonds also limit purchases to $10,000 per year per person. Most other bonds do not adjust for inflation and are thus directly exposed to inflation.

Q: So, are you going to champion stocks again?

A: It’s hard not to, considering how they, over longer periods, according to Morningstar, have returned seven percentage points more than inflation over the past century. For shorter periods, however, stocks have sometimes not kept up with inflation at all.