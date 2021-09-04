Jorgen Vik: Investing for fun takes planning, too

You’ve been responsible with your money.

You have insurance policies to protect loved ones, you have set aside money to cover future expenses, your house may be paid off, estate documents are in place to direct who does what when you’re no longer around —, and the investment accounts are doing quite well, thank you.

It can feel good to be financially responsible.

But it’s hard to call it fun.

That’s why some of my clients open a side account to invest for fun — a tempered form of gambling, if you like.

If this appeals to you, I suggest you fund the side account with no more money than you can afford to lose, but still with enough so that if you hit one out of the park, it could become significant money over the years.

Unlike your core investments, the fun account can be made up of stocks you really just have a hunch might be great. Or they’re in a business you think is exciting, like solar energy or artificial intelligence.

Chances are some of your picks will bomb. That’s OK. No harm, no foul.

But one or two may do much better than your diversified main portfolio.

That’s fun.