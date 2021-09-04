Jorgen Vik: Investing for fun takes planning, too

You’ve been responsible with your money.
You have insurance policies to protect loved ones, you have set aside money to cover future expenses, your house may be paid off, estate documents are in place to direct who does what when you’re no longer around —, and the investment accounts are doing quite well, thank you.
It can feel good to be financially responsible.
But it’s hard to call it fun.
That’s why some of my clients open a side account to invest for fun — a tempered form of gambling, if you like.
If this appeals to you, I suggest you fund the side account with no more money than you can afford to lose, but still with enough so that if you hit one out of the park, it could become significant money over the years.
Unlike your core investments, the fun account can be made up of stocks you really just have a hunch might be great. Or they’re in a business you think is exciting, like solar energy or artificial intelligence.
Chances are some of your picks will bomb. That’s OK. No harm, no foul.
But one or two may do much better than your diversified main portfolio.
That’s fun.
Which is when some may conclude, “This is easy; I actually have a knack for this investing stuff.”
Uh-oh.
It’s easy to mistake luck for skills, and, in general, think making money in a bull market means you’re good.
At that point, the temptation may arise to move more money from your main portfolio to the fun account. One starts imagining how much money it would become if all the money were invested in the fun way.
That is likely a very bad idea.
Now you’d be betting with the money you have set aside for vacations, grandchildren’s education and other wants. Imagine having to skip a family trip because you blew the money on what seemed like a sure thing.
Like my mentor, Dan Schmidt, liked to say: “If you have enough, keep it that way.”
Nothing wrong having a little fun. Just make sure as you try to make a killing that you don’t get killed.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.