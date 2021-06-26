 Skip to main content
Jorgen Vik: Invest, or cut debt? Your needs may vary
Jorgen Vik: Invest, or cut debt? Your needs may vary

Q: I’ve read that one shouldn’t invest until all debt, except a mortgage, is paid off. Does that make sense?

A: Instead of treating debt as all or nothing, I think you should consider the interest rate of each outstanding loan you service. If, for example, you assume your long-term investments can return 8% per year, you should consider paying off debt costing you more than 8%. Otherwise, you could be taking two steps backwards for each step forward.

Presuming you have enough income to service your debts, I think it’s a good idea to initiate an investment program. The power of compounding is best harnessed the earlier you start. Also, as you accumulate savings, you may have a separate buffer in case of emergency.

However, for people who hate the idea of owing money, it may make sense to prioritize debt repayment over savings. Even if the math may argue for keeping the debt, this may not suit your personality.

Sometimes, the right financial decision does not come from a calculator.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

