Jorgen Vik: Inheriting a large sum of money? Take your time, prioritize and make a plan

What would you do if you inherited $1 million dollars?

Before you hand in your resignation, call your realtor and head for the sports car dealership, you may want to take a deep breath.

A large inheritance like this, handled right, could help support the inheritor for decades. Handled poorly, it may lead to years of regrets.

My first advice would be to do nothing for three months. This could help reduce the initial impression of limitless wealth and give the inheritor time to get used to owning the million dollars and begin to take mental ownership.

I know, total buzzkill.

All the same, this would be an excellent time to assess your overall financial situation.

How much do you have, and how much do you owe?

Then, the fun part: What matters to you, and how much does it matter?

One million dollars is a lot of money, but not enough to do everything. You most likely will have to prioritize.

For example, should you pay off your mortgage? That would reduce the pressure on your month-to-month finances.