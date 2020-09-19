Jorgen Vik: Inheriting a large sum of money? Take your time, prioritize and make a plan

What would you do if you inherited $1 million dollars?
Before you hand in your resignation, call your realtor and head for the sports car dealership, you may want to take a deep breath.
A large inheritance like this, handled right, could help support the inheritor for decades. Handled poorly, it may lead to years of regrets.
My first advice would be to do nothing for three months. This could help reduce the initial impression of limitless wealth and give the inheritor time to get used to owning the million dollars and begin to take mental ownership.
I know, total buzzkill.
All the same, this would be an excellent time to assess your overall financial situation.
How much do you have, and how much do you owe?
Then, the fun part: What matters to you, and how much does it matter?
One million dollars is a lot of money, but not enough to do everything. You most likely will have to prioritize.
For example, should you pay off your mortgage? That would reduce the pressure on your month-to-month finances.
What else matters to you? Education for the children? A particular cause championed by your favorite nonprofit? Not having to get up every morning to make ends meet?
Family gatherings at the beach? Hike all 14-thousanders? A fun ride for Sunday drives?
Whatever your goals and desires, there’s often a dollar amount you can place next to it.
And keep in mind goals may not be all or nothing. Maybe get a beach house a few rows back and rent it out during peak season for a couple of years. Hike some of the mountains. Or rent a fun car occasionally.
If you work and your income is stable and enough to cover current debt, you could make the case for investing for growth while you continue to pay off the debt. This assumes you don’t mind continuing to work.
If you just want to draw a regular amount and add to your monthly budget, a rough estimate is to assume you can draw 4% per year on the $1 million dollars, invested reasonably — and sustain such spending, even when allowing for inflation.
These are just some initial thoughts to consider if you’re fortunate enough to inherit a large amount. Don’t be afraid to take your time before you make big changes to your journey. Starting out on a good course may save you a lot of regrets later.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
