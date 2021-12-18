Jorgen Vik: If parents don't shape money views, who will?

How was money discussed in your family when you grew up?
The answer may explain your money attitudes today.
And, for those raising children now: when they look back on their childhoods, how will they answer the question?
I know some view money as a very private topic, but I think we do the next generation a disservice if we don’t talk about money.
If we don’t, who will?
How will they form their money attitudes?
Many parents hear this question from their child: “How much money do you make?”
The easy answer goes along the lines of “Enough; we don’t have to worry about it.”
The response may be well intended, but I think also a missed opportunity.
If your children are in high school, why not give them the answer and instruct them not to share the information? Sure, it’s scary, but I suspect we often underestimate our teenage children and still see in them the children they were a few years ago.
Another aspect is to set the children’s expectations so when they leave the nest, they understand they quite possibly will not enjoy their current lifestyle.
Make them understand this is normal and not a reflection of their failure.
Share stories, without getting overly romantic or nostalgic, about how you started out with less and how you dealt with it.
Maybe you portioned out your money to cover an occasional fun event, like going to the movies or eating out.
Or maybe share a mistake you made. It could be about how you might have run up a credit card bill, saw your credit score plummet and couldn’t find a landlord who would rent to you.
Have the money talk. Don’t worry too much about presenting the perfect message. The alternative is no message, which leaves them to figure it all out without your experience as a guide.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.