Jorgen ViK: Humility helps keep stock mood in perspective

Have you seen how high stock prices are right now?

When stock prices keep going up, it’s easy to view them as in unchartered territory. But remember that prices at or near all-time highs have happened a lot over the past century as the Dow Jones Industrial Average zig-zagged its way from below 100 to past 34,000.

All-time highs, historically, actually are pretty common.

I’m not saying investors don’t get carried away sometimes. I think they do.

But be careful thinking you’re spotting irrational exuberance just because we’re at all-time highs.

This is where a little humility can be helpful.

I mean, how much do you really know about the inner workings of a company whose share price you consider “too high?”

Do you know its debt ratio? Did you study its most recent income statement?

Many did.

So could it be the person who’s willing to pay a certain price today knows at least every bit as much as you know?

I think it’s prudent to assume so.

Maybe the price is right based on what we know in total.