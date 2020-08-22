Jorgen Vik: How to respond when the 'yes, but' voice is talking

“I know we can’t time the market, but with the stock market all the way back, should we maybe sell high and get out now?”
It’s an understandable sentiment, but not one I think investors should necessarily put into action.
I believe, based on history, that future market drops are temporary. Just like the 34 percent corona crash in February and March turned out to be temporary as well.
When confronted with such investment history ideas, many investors may hear the “yes, but” voice in their heads.
“Yes, but shouldn’t we give the economy a chance to catch up with stock prices?”
“Yes, but there’s an election soon?”
“Yes, but the virus has caused a genuinely new level of uncertainty.”
Again, understandable, reflexive thoughts.
I suspect what’s going on in the minds of people raising these objections is fear. Fear of losing what they’ve recently gained.
It also could be a sign that the investor may have lost faith in stock investing. If nothing else, he or she at least seems to have shortened his or her time horizon to here and now.
As if the here and now ever were predictable for stock investors. Or ever will be.
To help increase your chances of investment success, in my opinion, you need to take a longer view. Ask yourself what you think about companies’ prospects over the next five years. That’s long enough to imagine the coronavirus being basically behind us.
May restaurants have reopened?
May new drugs have entered the market, and others have become available in generic form?
May companies have launched new and improved products and services possibly spurred by the adjustments made due to the virus? (Grocery home delivery, anyone?)
May a new company take the market by storm due to its must-have product or service?
Note that the answer to all these questions typically is some variation of “we don’t know, but it’s certainly possible.”
That’s part of the challenge when investing in stocks; you’re taking a chance on the future.
Based on history and my belief in human adaptability and ingenuity, I think long-term stock investors may be rewarded quite well.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
