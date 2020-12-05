Jorgen Vik: How tax-smart giving helps to make the season bright

Charities could use our support now more than ever.

As you contemplate how to help charities before the end of the year, keep the following in mind.

First, the fact that there is no required minimum distribution (RMD) does not preclude IRA owners 70.5 years or older from making qualified charitable distributions (QCDs).

You may receive the QCD check if you wish to hand it over to the charity yourself, but make sure it is payable directly to the organization.

Note that you need to have turned 70 years and six months before you actually make a QCD. So, if you’re born on June 15, 1950, you’d need to wait until Dec. 15 to make your QCDs.

Remember that you cannot itemize the QCD on Schedule A. This makes sense when you consider the distribution is not taxable to you and the IRA money most likely comes from earnings that were never taxed in the first place.

With stock markets at or near record highs, many hold positions in taxable accounts with significant gains. Rather than sending cash from your checking account, consider gifting appreciated shares.