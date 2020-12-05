Jorgen Vik: How tax-smart giving helps to make the season bright

Charities could use our support now more than ever.
As you contemplate how to help charities before the end of the year, keep the following in mind.
First, the fact that there is no required minimum distribution (RMD) does not preclude IRA owners 70.5 years or older from making qualified charitable distributions (QCDs).
You may receive the QCD check if you wish to hand it over to the charity yourself, but make sure it is payable directly to the organization.
Note that you need to have turned 70 years and six months before you actually make a QCD. So, if you’re born on June 15, 1950, you’d need to wait until Dec. 15 to make your QCDs.
Remember that you cannot itemize the QCD on Schedule A. This makes sense when you consider the distribution is not taxable to you and the IRA money most likely comes from earnings that were never taxed in the first place.
With stock markets at or near record highs, many hold positions in taxable accounts with significant gains. Rather than sending cash from your checking account, consider gifting appreciated shares.
To do so, contact the charity so it can provide account and transfer instructions, which you will need to pass on to the custodian of your investment account.
This year, some shares have doubled, tripled or more. But take note of the purchase date of the stock. If you have held the shares for less than one year, you can only list the cost basis on Schedule A. If so, you may be better off holding on to the shares until you’ve owned them for at least one year, at which point you can gift the shares and itemize their total value.
Also, if you’re working, ask if your employer offers a matching program. This could be a way for you to quickly increase your impact with a favorite organization. Some non-profits have their own matching programs as well.
Beyond valuables, you also can give the gift of your time and talents. I bet you’d make someone’s day at your favorite local charity if you contacted them, asking, “How may I help?” Maybe they need help packing boxes, sorting folders or possibly filling a vacancy on a committee.
Funny thing — by giving of your time and money, you may very well feel all the richer.
Good luck.
