Jorgen Vik: History tells us that optimism pays off in the long run

What is it about market predictions that can make them so alluring?

Is it the magic of knowing the future?

Yes, it can be hard to resist when experts and pundits exude confidence.

But before you make any changes to your investments, consider the following:

A year ago, Barron’s magazine had 10 Wall Street strategists share their year-ahead predictions for the S&P 500 index, ranging from 3,000 to 3,500. As of this writing the index sits above 3,700.

All 10 were too low.

They also shared their prediction for the 10-year U.S. government bond interest rate level, ranging from 1.5% to 2.2%. The rate is currently around .9%.

All 10 were too high.

It’s fair to assume these 10 experts know more about economics and markets than you and I do. Predicting is, at best, difficult.

I sometimes wonder if relying on expert predictions actually makes it harder to succeed.

Could it be that we latch on to specific forecasts and, if something else happens, we get surprised and might lose faith in our investments and sell — typically at exactly the wrong time?