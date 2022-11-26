Jorgen Vik: Giving Tuesday makes use of stock and more

Giving Tuesday, two days away, was created 10 years ago to encourage people to do good.

Sending money directly from your checking account may be the easiest way to give, but not necessarily the most advantageous to you.

If you have an investment account with appreciated securities, like stocks bought some years ago, your favorite charity may be able to receive these shares in kind.

That is, you’d gift them — for example, 50 shares of Apple worth a little over $7,000.

You’d be able to itemize the value of the shares, assuming you’ve held them for more than one year, while the charity can sell the shares and avoid taxes due to their tax-exempt status.

If you have securities worth less than your purchase price, you may want to sell them first to realize the capital loss, which can be used to offset other realized gains, or up to $3,000, to reduce your ordinary income.

If you are older than 70.5 years, you can distribute money directly from your IRA to the charity without owing taxes — a so-called qualified charitable distribution (QCD).

Make sure the payment is made out to the charity for this to work.

You cannot itemize QCD amounts on your taxes, but if you have a required minimum distribution (RMD) obligation, the gift amount will count towards your RMD.

QCDs are routine for financial institutions. If it’s not intuitive how to do this online, call the people at your financial institution, and they should be able to help you.

Note that QCDs can only be made from IRAs.

If you like the idea of giving directly from your retirement account, but you’re holding a 401(k) or 403(b), you may want to consider rolling the money to an IRA this year to set you up for a QCD in 2023.

I hope you have the capacity to give to some of the many wonderful non-profit organizations in our community.

Good luck.