Traditional bond prices go up when interest rates fall, and down when interest rates rise.

Like a seesaw with interest rates on one side and bond prices on the other.

Last year, interest rates went up and bond prices fell. This was true for all fixed-interest bonds, whether corporate, municipal or even government bonds.

That’s right — even highly rated U.S. government bonds dropped in value.

It’s a common misunderstanding to think bond prices don’t change.

That is, until you consider that bond holders can sell their bonds before maturity.

Imagine you bought a 10-year government bond three years ago, paying 1% with a $100,000 face value. Next, let’s say you wish to sell the bond now.

You could go to the bond market and look for a buyer. You should find that your bond is selling for less than $100,000.

This may seem odd, but put yourself in the buyer’s situation. He could buy a new government bond paying more than 3%, or instead buy your bond, which pays 1%.

That’s more than $2,000 additional interest income per year.

Further, let’s say your bond matures in seven years. The potential buyer would ask you to reduce the price to make up for the lower interest payment on your bond.

Therefore, you may have to accept something closer to $86,000 for your bond to make up for seven years of earning less interest.

In this example, you bought the bond new for $100,000 and interest rates rose from 1% to more than 3%. For that reason, the bond’s price dropped from $100,000 to the $86,000 area.

Interest rate up, bond price down. Like a seesaw.

I like short-term government bonds due to their safety of principal. The price will likely fluctuate as interest rates move up and down, but if you hold the bond until maturity the U.S. government guarantees the return of principal.

For long-term bonds, I worry about inflation, but that’s for another day.

Good luck.