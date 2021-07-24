Jorgen Vik: Get a clearer Social Security picture

Before you file for your Social Security retirement benefit, make sure you’re aware of the basics of the program.

Below, I’m listing some highlights of the program.

You must have worked for 10 years to be eligible for your own benefit.

Regardless of work history, you may be eligible for a spousal benefit if you’ve been married for a year at the time of filing or, if divorced and currently unmarried, you were married for at least 10 years.

You can file for the benefit as early as age 62 and as late as age 70. For each month between, the benefit increases slightly. The age-70 benefit is approximately 75% greater than the age-62 benefit.

Your “full retirement age” (FRA) falls somewhere in the middle. For people born in 1955, the FRA is 66 years, 2 months. For each birth year until 1960, the FRA increases by two months. Anyone born 1960 or later has an FRA of 67.

Widows and widowers may file as early as age 60. Unlike for most other filers, this benefit would not prevent the widow’s own benefit from earning delayed retirement credits. She could then file for her own benefit, if greater, as late as age 70.