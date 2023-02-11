You may want to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles in tonight’s Super Bowl.

Hold on, all Kansas City Chiefs fans — there’s an investment reason here.

According to Investopedia, when a team from the National Football Conference, or NFC, wins (Eagles), we’ll have an up year, and when a team from the American Football Conference, or AFC, wins (Chiefs), we’ll have a down year.

This has worked in 40 of the past 54 years. Or, for the statisticians out there, 74.07%.

That’s clearly different from a 50/50 coin toss.

Of course, there are always skeptics.

They may point out that it’s not quite so, because the Pittsburg Steelers are in the AFC, and they won lots in the 1970s — but they’re counted as NFC because they are an original NFL team going back to pre-World War II.

OK, fine; change the indicator to “Original NFL teams vs AFC Latecomers.”

If we can show you 74.07% correlation, that’s something.

Before you laugh this off as mistaking correlation for causation, keep in mind a ton of stock data you see may not carry any more weight.

For example, if the first five days of the year are up for stocks, then most often January is up. And when January is up, most often, the year is up.

So, maybe one should wait until day six to invest?

Or how about the Santa Claus rally theory?

Or “sell in May and go away” (until November)? If you can make the rule rhyme, it should have a better chance of sticking.

Most market tidbits are mere descriptions of what happened in the past and, truly, not a guarantee of future results.

It’s like getting pulled over for speeding at a certain spot and forever after slowing down only at that spot.

In any event, I hope there are some good commercials and a great halftime show tonight.

And, since we can never know for sure: good luck, Eagles.