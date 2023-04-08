My mom, after about 60 years of life experience, starting preaching, “Live while you can.”

I brushed it off, at least in part since it came from my mom, and I had long since placed her viewpoints in a certain category to be tackled in a certain way.

Besides, I was too busy advising people on how not to outlive their money.

With time, I have come to see the value of her slogan.

First, think about the way society seems to have organized our lives:

Study, study, study.

Save, save, save.

Spend, spend, spend.

Does it have to be this sequential?

I mean, is it preordained that we labor away in true ant style until we can afford not to, and only then bring out our inner grasshopper?

What happens if we mix it up?

Let’s say you’re in your 40s or 50s and so-so happy with your career. Why not take time off (if you’re lucky enough to have someone to lean on, or maybe have a savings account to fall back on) and study for a line of work and a way of life that speaks to you, even if it means retirement comes later?

A friend of mine, a recent empty nester, is studying to be a nurse.

With fortunate health ahead, she might have 20 years in the tank to work as a nurse, to follow her calling.

She might not be able to retire — this weird finish line we advertise — as early as if she stayed in her current profession.

So what?

I strongly suspect she made one of the best choices in her life.

If you feel stuck, I encourage you to consider how you may be able to change course towards something more satisfying.

Would it really matter if that meant you wouldn’t be able to stop earning a paycheck as early?

I think we may have more ability to shape our lives than our habitual thinking sometimes suggests.

To all the 40- and 50-year-olds out there, what would you like to see happen over the next 10 or 20 years?

Just by thinking a little outside the box, maybe you can shape these decades more than you think.

Good luck.