Jorgen Vik: First job can teach valuable tax lessons

I bet you remember your first summer job.

I was 13 and had a paper route for the evening edition of the local paper. I know I’m dating myself horribly here.

Today, the job might be lifeguarding, mowing yards, dog sitting, delivering food, or serving at weddings.

And when your prodigy joins the rank of workers, she may also join the rank of taxpayers.

I think this can be a good learning opportunity for the younger generation.

There’s a good chance the young worker will not owe federal income taxes, as taxable income under $12,950 is not taxed. State taxes may still apply.

“So, there’s no need for my child to file then?”

Not so fast.

If the worker was classified as an employee and will receive a W-2 form after the year, there’s a good chance the employer already withheld federal, state and payroll taxes.

This worker will at the start have the opportunity to direct the employer to withhold less by filling out IRS form W-4.

In this case, the child may be due a refund, but to receive this refund, she would have to file her own taxes.

However, you may find your child has no taxes withheld. The most likely reason is that the company considers him a self-employed gig worker or contractor.

Such workers will receive a 1099 tax form after the year reporting the gross pay. This information is also sent to the IRS.

Keep in mind the self-employed worker may owe payroll taxes both as an employer and an employee. So, instead of 7.65% payroll tax (Social Security + Medicare) he could owe 15.3%. Part of this could be deductible.

As your child is learning to earn, she can also open a Roth IRA. She could contribute up to $6,000 or her full pay, whichever is less.

Some parents or grandparents take this opportunity to set up a matching program where they match the child’s contribution amount dollar for dollar, for example.

Those of us who have seen what compounding can do over decades know how unbelievably powerful this force may be if left uninterrupted for half a century.

I have only touched on a few points here, but don’t let all this get in the way of the bigger picture. Your child learns what it takes to make money, and is exposed to other workers and their efforts and attitudes.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.