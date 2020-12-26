Jorgen Vik: Financial lessons from 2020 can make us all stronger

What a year!
We’ve all endured a pandemic. We’ll never be the same; I think we’ll all be stronger for it.
As for how you handle your financial affairs, what did you learn?
On investing, I feel the lesson from 2008 was reiterated: “You just never know.”
It’s easy to get enamored with detailed expert analysis — more on that next week — but we should never forget that something completely different may happen.
We need to be mentally and financially ready for that.
Do you have a cash buffer to carry you through in case your income drops? The common advice is to have six months’ worth of spending tucked away in something like a savings account.
Do you have insurance to protect yourself and your loved ones if something bad happened?
Can you steel yourself and not sell your stocks if they plummet and instead have faith the corporations you own will adjust and endure?
Fidelity reported that one-third of its self-directed investors ages 65 or older sold all their stocks during the corona crash last spring. I suspect they missed the bulk, if not all, of the sharp rebound.
Beyond money, I’m so grateful for all the scientists who worked tirelessly to find a vaccine. What an unmitigated success. I can’t wait to read the books about it. I’ve heard more than a few scientists speculate that with the technology we possessed in 2015, it may very well have taken us five to 10 years to get a vaccine.
As we wrap up the year, especially if you are among the many who are financially secure, say a thank you to all the unknown fellow citizens who make up this wonderful country.
No one is an island; we all need each other, from soldiers, police officers and health care workers, to teachers, grocery workers and couriers —and so many more.
I wish all readers a happy new year. We got through a lot this year.
The vaccine is coming to us all.
2021 is going to be a good year.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.