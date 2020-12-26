Jorgen Vik: Financial lessons from 2020 can make us all stronger

What a year!

We’ve all endured a pandemic. We’ll never be the same; I think we’ll all be stronger for it.

As for how you handle your financial affairs, what did you learn?

On investing, I feel the lesson from 2008 was reiterated: “You just never know.”

It’s easy to get enamored with detailed expert analysis — more on that next week — but we should never forget that something completely different may happen.

We need to be mentally and financially ready for that.

Do you have a cash buffer to carry you through in case your income drops? The common advice is to have six months’ worth of spending tucked away in something like a savings account.

Do you have insurance to protect yourself and your loved ones if something bad happened?

Can you steel yourself and not sell your stocks if they plummet and instead have faith the corporations you own will adjust and endure?

Fidelity reported that one-third of its self-directed investors ages 65 or older sold all their stocks during the corona crash last spring. I suspect they missed the bulk, if not all, of the sharp rebound.