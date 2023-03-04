If stock market gyrations make you worry about your financial future, I suggest you may benefit from working with a financial advisor.

I know; I’m a financial advisor, so this could come across as self-serving.

That’s fair.

Still.

Many of us see our nest eggs zoom up and down. The up part can be quite fun. Beach house and African safari, anyone?

Then the down part happens, and many freak out.

And what do we do when we freak out?

We can pull into a fetal position or scream. Or both.

Or we can do something about it.

Most, I suspect, go for the latter.

Oh, where art thou, Winnie the Pooh? The master of “doing nothing.”

Problem is, we’re not trained not to react.

We’re not wired to sit still.

If danger jumps on us, we run. It’s called survival.

We sell our stocks and buy something that hasn’t crashed, or at least shouldn’t crash from here.

Like money market funds. CDs. Or treasury bonds, guaranteed by the government of the USA.

Is that where your mind has been lately? If so, stop right there.

Why did you not like those stable investments when stocks were flying?

Possibly because things seemed good, and your stocks were just a reflection of that. And new ways to invest or new technologies might have seemed so promising.

Artificial intelligence. Cryptocurrencies. 3D printers. Mortgage-backed securities. Pet.com. Nifty fifty. Tulips.

History is replete with how to make money with something new.

This is where I’ll circle back to the potential value of financial advisors.

They might just have seen enough of this and dealt with enough clients to detect these patterns of human behavior.

And they might, if you’re willing to listen to advice, guide you away from the instinctual but often damaging tendencies to react. Which, in investment parlance, too often means to sell low and lock in losses.

Or to jump on the bandwagon late in the game of an intoxicating rally.

Basically, what I’m saying is emotions trump reason. We react to circumstances and make conclusions to fit our fear and greed.

If you think this in some way describes you, you may benefit from working with a professional.

Good luck.