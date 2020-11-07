Jorgen Vik: Filing for the Social Security spousal benefits you deserve

For people born after Jan. 1, 1954, it typically is no longer possible to file for spousal Social Security benefits without also filing for your own benefit.

This is called the deemed filing rule. If you file for benefits based on your spouse’s earnings record, you’re deemed to also file for your own benefit.

However, the deemed filing rule does not apply to survivor benefits.

Unfortunately, some people miss this, and I recently experienced a survivor being told she could not file for her survivor’s benefit because her own unclaimed benefit was larger.

She has not yet filed and plans to delay her own benefit until age 70.

On a second call to the Social Security office, we got the right answer.

She therefore could collect her survivor benefit while her own benefit continues to earn delayed retirement credits.

But be careful. Widows and widowers can file for the survivor benefit as early as age 60 (age 50 if disabled), but if they earn income, there is an earnings test until full retirement age, which may reduce the amount paid.