Jorgen Vik: Estate planning and the role of 'what if?' thinking

Estate planning is in many ways an exercise in what-if thinking.

When it comes to retirement accounts, many remember to name one or more primary beneficiaries on their retirement account form. But what happens if a beneficiary dies before you?

Let’s say you have three children: Andy, Beth, and Chris, whom you have named equal primary beneficiaries. Further, each of your children has two children.

If, heaven forbid, Andy dies before you, who should get Andy’s third?

In the example above, his third may be distributed evenly between Beth and Chris. Is that what you want?

Some would prefer Andy’s two children to receive his third. One way to make this happen is to make Andy, Beth, and Chris beneficiaries “per stirpes.” (Per stirpes is Latin for “by branch.”)

This way, Andy’s two children would receive one-sixth each as their dad’s third follows his branch of your family tree. Note that this bypasses Andy’s spouse.

Others use their estate as the beneficiary so their will can guide the distribution of their retirement accounts.