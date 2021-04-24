Jorgen Vik: Estate planning and the role of 'what if?' thinking

Estate planning is in many ways an exercise in what-if thinking.
When it comes to retirement accounts, many remember to name one or more primary beneficiaries on their retirement account form. But what happens if a beneficiary dies before you?
Let’s say you have three children: Andy, Beth, and Chris, whom you have named equal primary beneficiaries. Further, each of your children has two children.
If, heaven forbid, Andy dies before you, who should get Andy’s third?
In the example above, his third may be distributed evenly between Beth and Chris. Is that what you want?
Some would prefer Andy’s two children to receive his third. One way to make this happen is to make Andy, Beth, and Chris beneficiaries “per stirpes.” (Per stirpes is Latin for “by branch.”)
This way, Andy’s two children would receive one-sixth each as their dad’s third follows his branch of your family tree. Note that this bypasses Andy’s spouse.
Others use their estate as the beneficiary so their will can guide the distribution of their retirement accounts.
This is likely not a good idea, as it typically leads to the immediate taxation of the money in the case of tax-deferred accounts like IRAs, 401(k)s or 403(b)s.
However, naming a trust as your primary beneficiary may continue the tax-deferred status, as long as the trust is worded appropriately. This is an instance where I think it’s a good idea to involve a professional estate attorney.
If the example with children and grandchildren does not fit your situation, you can assign contingent beneficiaries instead. This way, you have a backup plan in case all your primary beneficiaries predecease you.
If you have retirement accounts with several institutions, you may want to confirm with each that your beneficiary designation matches your current intentions.
The more institutions you use, the more calls you’ll have to make. This is one reason I believe you’d be better off consolidating your accounts with one institution. Another reason is the improved ease with which your estate can be handled after your death.
You’ve been diligent saving money for your retirement. It’d be a shame if what you leave behind does not go to the right people or institutions.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.