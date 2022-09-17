Jorgen Vik: Economy is the sum of all our decisions

I see a lot of very certain statements about the near future of our economy these days.

Many say we’re either in a recession or headed that way soon.

And forget Europe; they’re apparently headed towards a cold economic winter.

Not to fall behind, there are quite a few analysts and strategists who call for the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates through the end of this year and then, a few months later, to start cutting rates again.

But why would they increase rates in December if they expect to cut them by spring?

It all seems too cute for my taste. It’s just not that easy to predict the future.

The economy is not a fine-tuned machine controlled by a dial in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s office, nor in the Oval Office, for that matter.

The economy is the sum of all the separate decisions and activities of all of us.

If a big recession were imminent, wouldn’t people adjust now, rather than wait?

I mean, if the trail is full of hungry bears, most people would adjust their hiking plans.

Stock traders, if a recession is near, might sell now to avoid getting hit later — which might be part of what has already happened this year.

When you read prognostications about how bad things are about to get, please remember that this gives you no insight on how the market will twist and turn from here.

The average of all expectations is, roughly, already in the price.

And as expectations change stock and bond prices will likely change accordingly.

Sometimes, the average expectation turns out to match the actual outcome. Other times? Not at all.

In this there’s a big gamble. You need to get the timing right twice.

First, on when to sell — and then on when to buy.

I suggest investors take a pass on this type of analysis.

Instead, focus on your plan.

If your plan has not changed dramatically, you may not need to change your financial setup dramatically either.

Good luck.