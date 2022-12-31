Jorgen Vik: Don't let predictions get you worried

Barron’s magazine gathers predictions of many market strategists on Wall Street and shares with its readers this time of year.

Twelve months ago, the cover encouraged us to “expect further gains for stocks.”

It also shared that the market had priced in three-quarter percentage point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

If only.

In fairness, its 10 stock picks did significantly better than market benchmarks.

This year, Barron’s, like so many other financial publications and institutions, is at it again.

But before we get too comfortable in our own superior ability to ignore year-ahead predictions, did anyone just get curious about which 10 stocks Barron’s highlighted?

I mean, if the magazine did well on that count, it’s easier to think its 10 picks for 2023 have merit.

Such recency bias can get investors in a lot of trouble.

Another problem is a tendency to think there must be experts out there who can figure this stuff out. That’s what experts do, right?

That is what practitioners of hard sciences like physics and chemistry do. They deal with mostly controllable variables and repeatable experiments.

Economics and investing are soft sciences where no two moments are the same.

And there are just so many variables — not least of which is human behavior.

Think of their 12-month predictions as educated guesses on the extent to which this year will rhyme with past similar scenarios.

But before you throw your arms up and cash in all your investments, I encourage you to take a longer view.

Historically, according to research as reported by investment manager Pacome Breton, over the past 50 years, the stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, was up 52.4% of all trading days.

Basically, a coin toss.

Look out one year, and markets were up 72.8% of the time. Close to three out of four.

Over 10 years the market moved up 94.2% of the time — 19 out of 20.

The long-term trend was up.

I think we should focus on that and resist the allure of next-year predictions.

Have a buffer for near-term spending, just in case stocks do not cooperate, and have faith that problem-solving skills and ingenuity within publicly traded companies will continue to work over the longer term.

Here’s my prediction for 2023: Those who ignore predictions will worry less in the year ahead.

Good luck.