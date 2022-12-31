 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Don't let predictions get you worried

  • 0

Barron’s magazine gathers predictions of many market strategists on Wall Street and shares with its readers this time of year.

Twelve months ago, the cover encouraged us to “expect further gains for stocks.”

It also shared that the market had priced in three-quarter percentage point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

If only.

In fairness, its 10 stock picks did significantly better than market benchmarks.

This year, Barron’s, like so many other financial publications and institutions, is at it again.

But before we get too comfortable in our own superior ability to ignore year-ahead predictions, did anyone just get curious about which 10 stocks Barron’s highlighted?

I mean, if the magazine did well on that count, it’s easier to think its 10 picks for 2023 have merit.

People are also reading…

Such recency bias can get investors in a lot of trouble.

Another problem is a tendency to think there must be experts out there who can figure this stuff out. That’s what experts do, right?

That is what practitioners of hard sciences like physics and chemistry do. They deal with mostly controllable variables and repeatable experiments.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Economics and investing are soft sciences where no two moments are the same.

And there are just so many variables — not least of which is human behavior.

Think of their 12-month predictions as educated guesses on the extent to which this year will rhyme with past similar scenarios.

But before you throw your arms up and cash in all your investments, I encourage you to take a longer view.

Historically, according to research as reported by investment manager Pacome Breton, over the past 50 years, the stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, was up 52.4% of all trading days.

Basically, a coin toss.

Look out one year, and markets were up 72.8% of the time. Close to three out of four.

Over 10 years the market moved up 94.2% of the time — 19 out of 20.

The long-term trend was up.

I think we should focus on that and resist the allure of next-year predictions.

Have a buffer for near-term spending, just in case stocks do not cooperate, and have faith that problem-solving skills and ingenuity within publicly traded companies will continue to work over the longer term.

Here’s my prediction for 2023: Those who ignore predictions will worry less in the year ahead.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81

English designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. Her fashion house announced her death Thursday on its social media platforms, saying she died peacefully in South London surrounded by friends and family. A cause was not immediately disclosed. Westwood was an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement.  Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when the onetime primary school teacher's radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by activism and a string of triumphant runway shows and museum exhibits.

Ask the Expert: When should someone consider a knee replacement?

Even when the pain is significant and X-rays show advanced arthritis of the joint, the first line of treatment is almost always non-surgical. Regular exercise, weight loss, over-the-counter medications, bracing and injections can be very helpful ways to try to manage the symptoms of knee arthritis. It is only when the knee continues to be a problem despite these measures that we would recommend a patient consider surgery.

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher share a prominent pandemic bond: They’re each credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020.  They all still have symptoms. Nearly three years into the pandemic, it's still unclear what makes people vulnerable to long COVID. Could being female, exposure to the mono virus, or excess fat increase the chances? And why do only a small portion battle symptoms for over a year? These are among the questions scientists are seeking to answer.

Activities for Dec. 29

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert