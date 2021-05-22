Jorgen Vik: Don't let inflation fears prompt rash decisions

As always, no one knows exactly what the future brings.

That said, traditional fixed-income investments like CDs or fixed coupon bonds likely will lose purchasing power due to inflation. The more inflation in the future, the more value lost in these instruments.

Which is why I like to say that bonds are risky long-term investments.

So, what to do?

It’ll come as no surprise to long-time readers that I think you should include stocks as a long-term inflation hedge.

Historically, according to Morningstar, stocks not only grow more than inflation in the long run, but their dividends, as measured by the S&P 500, grow on average two percentage points per year more than inflation.

If this continues, your stock dividends should increase its purchasing power, while fixed amount interest payments should decrease its purchasing power.

Except for real estate, the other investments mentioned above usually do not grow their payments faster than inflation, if they pay anything at all.

And, contrary to what many believe, an investment like gold does not necessarily keep up with inflation for years at a time.