Jorgen Vik: Don't let gravity get you down while market soars

What goes up must come down, right?

I agree whenever gravity is involved. But how about the stock market?

It’s natural to worry about stocks when prices are higher than ever. But, according to Forbes, a year after an all-time high, on average, the market is up 7.8%. Five years later, the cumulative gain has been 32%.

Right now, we’re at or near all-time highs, and it has been suggested it’s safer to wait for a drop before buying. As if gravity were at work.

I think waiting for a drop would be a mistake. You may end up waiting forever, watching the market go higher while insisting the market has it all wrong — that it doesn’t appreciate the dangers around us.

As stocks over the past century have gone higher, it follows that we often were at or near all-time highs. How else would the Dow Jones go from fewer than 100 points 90 years ago to more than 30,000 today?

As with so many investment mistakes, I think it’s a matter of myopia. We focus on the near-term outcome for an activity — investing — that really is about the long term.

Sure, intellectually, we may concede that we shouldn’t judge a stock purchase after one day, one week, or even one year.