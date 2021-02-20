Jorgen Vik: Don't let gravity get you down while market soars

What goes up must come down, right?
I agree whenever gravity is involved. But how about the stock market?
It’s natural to worry about stocks when prices are higher than ever. But, according to Forbes, a year after an all-time high, on average, the market is up 7.8%. Five years later, the cumulative gain has been 32%.
Right now, we’re at or near all-time highs, and it has been suggested it’s safer to wait for a drop before buying. As if gravity were at work.
I think waiting for a drop would be a mistake. You may end up waiting forever, watching the market go higher while insisting the market has it all wrong — that it doesn’t appreciate the dangers around us.
As stocks over the past century have gone higher, it follows that we often were at or near all-time highs. How else would the Dow Jones go from fewer than 100 points 90 years ago to more than 30,000 today?
As with so many investment mistakes, I think it’s a matter of myopia. We focus on the near-term outcome for an activity — investing — that really is about the long term.
Sure, intellectually, we may concede that we shouldn’t judge a stock purchase after one day, one week, or even one year.
But the fear of buyer’s remorse can get the better of us. I know it can feel like a mistake when you buy and, next, see the value drop.
Still, look farther out and remember no one knows what will happen next.
If you focus on the near term, it’s quite easy to find reasons to wait.
But, as Peter Lynch with Fidelity suggested many years ago, “More money has been lost preparing for corrections than has been lost in the corrections themselves.”
Record highs are not governed by gravity, and they are not necessarily a danger signal. Instead, as you invest, consider that all-time highs, like so many times in the past, may be a stepping stone to even higher values.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.