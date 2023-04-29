How much of all the stuff in the business news really pertains to your financial situation?

For example, there’s lots of discussion these days around a possible recession. Or at least an economic slowdown.

If it came to pass, would it change how you live?

I’m not suggesting a recession wouldn’t have serious implications for many, especially those losing their jobs.

But if your income and reserves are not threatened by the fallout of a recession, then you are fortunate not to have to worry for your own sake.

Another news item we’ll probably hear more about over the weeks and months ahead is the possibility of the country defaulting on its debt.

Note this is possible, not probable. That said, it’s easy to conjure up dire results if we default.

Personally, I don’t think it’ll come to pass, but if it does, I strongly suspect it’ll be very short-lived, as the politicians would see the fallout and want to quickly avoid the blame.

Either way, if you have a buffer to cover expenses in the event your investments plummet in a default-induced market drop, I’d argue the consequences of a default are of a general nature and not directly damaging to your financial life.

Also, keep in mind that recession and debt default are outside your control.

Your media diet, however, is within your control. As are some fundamental aspects of your finances.

Have a buffer. Shore up your income sources as best you can. Then, put the news in its proper perspective.

It’s good to be aware of the development from a general-interest point of view, but be careful not to translate it needlessly as a threat to you.

Then you are free to concern yourself with greater things. Like connecting with a friend you’ve not spoken with for a long time. I wonder how she’s doing.

Good luck.