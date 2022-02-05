 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Don't let fear of rising rates cloud your decisions

  • 0

Interest rate hikes are coming; run for the hills!

Or, if you’ve been searching for return on your savings account, maybe you can put away the microscope.

In a recent press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, that “it is really time for us to begin to move away from those emergency pandemic settings to a more normal level. It’s a long road to normal from where we are.”

This has many investors concerned.

Higher interest rates often means earnings projected far into the future are worth less in present-day calculations. This is part of why especially many tech stocks have taken a beating this year.

What about stocks overall? How have they fared in the past when the feds raised rates?

According to Truist Advisory Services, there have been 12 rate-hike cycles since World War II, with the last taking place in 2015 to 2018.

People are also reading…

Of the 12 cycles, the S&P 500 saw growth 11 times (the sole exception was 1972 to 1974, when the oil crisis hammered the economy and the “Nifty 50” investment craze came to an end).

In the 12 cycles, the average annual return was 9.4%. In other words, very close to the century-long average.

Of course, each rate-hike cycle is different with its own extenuating circumstances. Still, I caution you to think that this time is so different that you can throw history to the side.

If you see articles warning you against stocks because of the coming rate hikes, remember that history is on the side of stocks.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge halts VA governor's opt-out school mask order, for now

Judge halts VA governor's opt-out school mask order, for now

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge on Friday temporarily halted Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order that sought to allow parents to opt out of classroom mask mandates for their children but had been met with resistance from some school districts.

The 50 most liberal colleges in America

The 50 most liberal colleges in America

Just as there are purposely conservative schools, there also are schools that have a history of liberalism or progressive ideology. Here's where you can find them.

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert