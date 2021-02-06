Jorgen Vik: Don't let fear of missing out cloud your judgment

Don’t let FOMO get the better of you.

The Fear of Missing Out can be almost as strong as the fear of going broke.

When seemingly “everyone” is making lots of money and you read articles about specific stocks shooting the lights out, it’s hard not to let your mind wander down the road of “imagine if only I had bought.”

Then comes the potentially dangerous part: “Maybe it’s not too late to get in on this; after all, there must be a reason why others are buying.”

Before you do, remember that stock prices have an uncanny tendency, over time, to reflect the success and prospects, or lack thereof, of the underlying company.

The key phrase is “over time.”

Just because a share price goes up doesn’t necessarily mean the company is doing well, or even that people buying the stock predict the company to do well in the future.

Traders often buy investments with the intention to sell fairly soon. Investors typically aim to hold on for longer.

They both deal in the same market. Which is why I think it’s important for investors not to take their signals from the traders. They’re playing a different game.