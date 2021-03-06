Jorgen Vik: Don't let age stereotypes keep you from considering stocks

Conventional wisdom holds that older investors should reduce their stock allocation for no other reason than their age and time left on this earth.
For example, you may have heard that one should subtract one’s age from 100 to determine how much to allocate to stocks. This way, a 70-year old would have 30% in stocks and the rest in stable and probably very low-yielding investments.
Is that really so smart?
What if you wish to grow your portfolio for the benefit of your loved ones and favorite charities?
What if your current lifestyle requires only a very small withdrawal rate from your portfolio?
What if you firmly believe stock companies, in aggregate, will grow their value over the years?
What if you are not prone to panic whenever the stock market suddenly plummets?
What if you dislike bonds and their typical exposure to the eroding force of inflation?
In these instances, I think you should look past all the articles presenting rules of thumb linking age with stock allocation.
After all, your situation may be different from average.
Bonds typically return less than stocks in the long term. Then, why is it so common to include them in our long-term portfolios?
The answer, I suspect, has to do with the idea of reducing near-term volatility.
If you’re drawing income from your investments, yes, then it is important to have resources to avoid selling stocks to fund current spending. That can be accomplished by setting aside a buffer of stable investments, like a savings account.
Beyond that, I suspect reducing volatility is largely about comfort.
Consider how pilots might tell you that turbulence is a comfort issue rather than a safety issue.
Planes are built to withstand the turbulence.
I want you to think of volatility as investing turbulence. It can be uncomfortable, but not necessarily a financial safety issue.
The 10-year government bond yields close to 1.5% per year, and the principal will be returned to you while inflation has continued all along. Does that fit your goals and investing attitude?
If the answer is no, I encourage you to consider stocks for the long run.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.