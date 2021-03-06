Jorgen Vik: Don't let age stereotypes keep you from considering stocks

Conventional wisdom holds that older investors should reduce their stock allocation for no other reason than their age and time left on this earth.

For example, you may have heard that one should subtract one’s age from 100 to determine how much to allocate to stocks. This way, a 70-year old would have 30% in stocks and the rest in stable and probably very low-yielding investments.

Is that really so smart?

What if you wish to grow your portfolio for the benefit of your loved ones and favorite charities?

What if your current lifestyle requires only a very small withdrawal rate from your portfolio?

What if you firmly believe stock companies, in aggregate, will grow their value over the years?

What if you are not prone to panic whenever the stock market suddenly plummets?

What if you dislike bonds and their typical exposure to the eroding force of inflation?

In these instances, I think you should look past all the articles presenting rules of thumb linking age with stock allocation.

After all, your situation may be different from average.