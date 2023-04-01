Would it surprise you that the broader U.S. stock market, as of this writing, is up for the year?

Don’t investors know inflation is still high?

And war is still raging in Ukraine, and there’s turmoil elsewhere.

Some believe there could be a recession.

What are investors thinking?

I have two lines of thought on why, as we enter the second quarter of the year, this may be so.

First, according to Thomson Reuters, the S&P 500 is still 17% below its latest peak early last year.

That, to me, means investors have taken on board the concerns listed above, weighed them up against all else and determined, in aggregate, it warrants paying less for stocks.

Basically, the average of all these concerns is priced in.

Second, if we solely focus on what could go wrong, we risk losing sight of the bigger picture.

In one fundamental way, stock investors pay for ownership of companies so they may benefit from their future earnings.

These owners — if you own stocks, you’re among them — may simply have decided the prospect of future earnings is significant enough to risk some of their money.

That is, these companies may adjust their businesses to succeed through whatever challenges lie ahead. They also focus on the opportunities and hope to benefit from them. That could end up profitable.

There is no guarantee it’ll work.

There never is.

But if you have faith that most of these established corporations will maneuver through the challenges and find a way to make revenue exceed expenses, it can make sense to own them.

Day to day, quarter to quarter, the price moves this way and that, but, historically, in the longer run more up than down.

If you feel stock prices should be lower because of all the bad news, I encourage you to consider that your fellow investors are aware of the bad stuff, but they also include the potentially good stuff that may lie ahead.

Good luck.