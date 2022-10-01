Jorgen Vik: Don't focus on what might not go wrong

Does your worrying match your worries?

A study by Texas Tech University shows a correlation between level of worrying and amount of news watched.

Which makes intuitive sense. We know that news is slanted towards what grabs us emotionally.

Yet it is hard not to get sucked in and worry about some of all the concerns out there.

On the financial worry list, you have that interest rates could continue to go up longer than expected. What would that do to the stock market? To real estate? To bonds?

A recession could be in the offing. Companies may pull back. The yield curve remains inverted. People could lose their jobs; maybe one of your children could be among them. Do they have enough set aside? Will they ask you for help?

And if this isn’t enough, could Russia resort to nuclear weapons in Ukraine? That could drag Europe and the U.S. deeper into the war. Some say a world war could ensue. China could make a move on Taiwan while we’re occupied with Ukraine.

It’s all enough to crawl under the covers.

But many of these worries may not come to fruition at all.

Just because something is possible doesn’t mean it’s probable.

If we spend most of our time focusing on horrible, low-probability outcomes, it becomes easier to think they will happen.

I know — too many of us have real financial problems. And it shows your level of caring that you’re concerned about them.

But does your media diet pull you to worry about things that, frankly, in your case are unlikely?

Regarding your own situation, rather than asking what could go wrong in the financial world, I suggest you ask how your finances could come undone.

If your income is stable, your mortgage rate locked in, and you even have insurance and a chunk of money in reserve, it would take an unusual series of events to damage you financially.

I hope this describes your situation and that you may be free from financial worries.

Good luck.