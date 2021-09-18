 Skip to main content
Jorgen Vik: Don't fall for all that glitters
Jorgen Vik: Don't fall for all that glitters

Gold is often presented as a good hedge against inflation.

But history shows a mixed track record.

In the ‘70s, after we went off the gold standard, gold prices went up a lot, while inflation was running away.

However, according to Amy Arnott with Morningstar, from 1980 to 1984, inflation was about 6.5% and gold returned a negative 10% per year.

Similarly, from 1988 to 1991, inflation was around 4.6%, while gold lost 7.6% per year.

In other words, over these shorter periods, gold does not show a consistent ability to maintain its value when adjusting for inflation.

Of course, there are other factors impacting gold prices, like supply and demand, geopolitics, fiscal and monetary policies, and, as always, investor behavior.

So, as with so many things, it can be dangerous to consider an investment through only one lens. In this case, the lens of inflation.

My personal problem with gold as an investment is its lack of income. No dividends, no interest, no rent.

Its only value is its price which really hasn’t done much since its burst in the ‘70s, when it ran all the way up to $800. Since then, it has barely doubled in a little more than 40 years.

Bonds have done much better, due to the interest payments. As has real estate. And stocks are miles ahead.

Gold as a long-term investment? I’m not convinced. As jewelry, however, I’m game.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

