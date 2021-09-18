Jorgen Vik: Don't fall for all that glitters

Gold is often presented as a good hedge against inflation.

But history shows a mixed track record.

In the ‘70s, after we went off the gold standard, gold prices went up a lot, while inflation was running away.

However, according to Amy Arnott with Morningstar, from 1980 to 1984, inflation was about 6.5% and gold returned a negative 10% per year.

Similarly, from 1988 to 1991, inflation was around 4.6%, while gold lost 7.6% per year.

In other words, over these shorter periods, gold does not show a consistent ability to maintain its value when adjusting for inflation.

Of course, there are other factors impacting gold prices, like supply and demand, geopolitics, fiscal and monetary policies, and, as always, investor behavior.

So, as with so many things, it can be dangerous to consider an investment through only one lens. In this case, the lens of inflation.

My personal problem with gold as an investment is its lack of income. No dividends, no interest, no rent.