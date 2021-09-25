Jorgen Vik: Don't expect Social Security to vanish

Each year the Social Security trustees deliver a report. Each year, they warn us the Social Security trust fund eventually will run out of money. Now they see it running out in 2033.

This does not mean the program is going broke or running out of money.

To make sense of it, think of the system as having a checking account and a savings account.

We make regular deposits into the checking account by way of taxes on current workers’ earnings as well as on the benefits themselves. This money goes out right away to pay towards current benefits.

But it’s not quite enough.

To pay the full amount, we draw a little each month from the trust fund, which is like a savings account.

So, around 2033, we may have drawn the savings account down to zero and be left with the pay-as-you-go checking account.

At that point, revenue will cover about three-quarters of the promised payments, and each recipient could see a quarter of his or her benefit disappear.

I see no way that it happens. The program is simply too popular — and too many recipients vote.