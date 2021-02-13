Jorgen Vik: Does money reflect love? Let us count the ways

Money and love go together.

No, I’m not saying money can buy you love, or that greed is good. It’s not about the love of money.

But, for example, if you own a life insurance policy on yourself, it’s probably because you love someone. You want them to be OK if you die prematurely.

Are you saving for someone’s education? For a grandchild or a niece or nephew, maybe? Sounds like love to me.

Or maybe you have a large cash buffer just in case someone close to you gets in a pickle. That’s love, too.

Did you send someone flowers or chocolate this week? Or buy them a cheerful card? More love.

Then there’s the direct expression of love when you give money to charity, or directly to a person. I think of true gifts as unconditional, not asking for anything in return. Like love.

If you have a will stipulating the distribution of your earthly belongings, you love someone.

If you are not spending money on yourself, or saving it for your own future consumption, in my opinion, you are to some extent expressing your love.