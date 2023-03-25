Do you think you could give away more of your money than you do today?

Don’t worry, I’m not coming at you with a guilt trip.

Lately, though, I’ve been wondering if we possibly drift into a spending pattern and forget to reassess.

Maybe, 10 years ago, you were worried you could one day run out of money, but today that worry no longer registers in the same way.

Hopefully, you have your estate documents in order with clear instructions on who receives your earthly belongings when you pass away.

Could it be that you could pass some of this on sooner? Without risking running out of money?

I’m not just talking about charities, even though they certainly could use our support.

How about children and relatives?

Would they benefit more today than later?

Maybe you could commit to paying for a grandchild’s education.

Maybe your child is dreaming of moving into something better, but is struggling to come up with a down payment.

Maybe a friend is struggling financially.

It could be fun to see how the money is used by the recipients.

Mind you, it makes sense to keep enough so you have the flexibility to handle life’s curveballs, like health events or a close friend’s sudden need.

That said, could it be time to reassess your broader investment plan, and not just your stocks and bonds and latest tax liability?

Your financial security could be greater today than it was in years past for the simple reason that you’ve gotten through those years and have fewer years ahead over which to worry.

If you find it hard to gauge how much you may be able to share now, consider sitting down with your financial advisor and estate attorney.

Good luck.