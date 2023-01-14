Jorgen Vik: Dividends deserve a presence in your portfolio

Dividends get no respect.

Most stock reporting refers to the price of stocks. From a reporter’s point of view, that’s where the action is; that’s where things change day to day, second to second.

Dividends tend to be the same from one day to the next. Then, typically once a year, many companies announce a single-digit percentage increase in their dividend payouts.

For the next 12 months, there may be no dividend news to report.

That’s boring. It just doesn’t rise to the level where most of us bother to pay attention.

That might be a mistake.

According to the Wall Street Journal, S&P 500 companies spent a record amount on dividends in 2022 and are expected to increase the payout this year.

Of the S&P 500 companies, 373 raised their dividends last year, while only five reduced their dividends.

I assume most investors know quite well 2022 was a bad year for stock prices.

But if you focused solely on the income, the dividends, you’d likely be happy to see your income increased.

According to Morningstar the S&P 500 aggregate dividend payout, on average, increases by 5.5% per year.

Even after subtracting an average inflation of 3%, you’d have a 2.5% real increase in dividend payout.

Over five years, that average would generate an increase in income of 13% above inflation.

Over 10 years, the increase grows to 28%. One-quarter raise per decade is significant.

And you know I can’t help myself; traditional bonds have a fixed interest payment.

So, adjusting for the same 3% inflation rate, the interest income, over five years, decreases by 14%.

Over 10 years, the purchasing power of the bond decreases by 26%.

A quarter of the real income gone.

This inflation risk is in large part the reason I often caution against long-term bonds.

If you are an income investor with a long-term horizon, depending on your specific situation, I encourage you to consider dividend-paying stocks.

Good luck.