Jorgen Vik: Diversify, be patient and stay ready to make adjustments

We know we should diversify our investments and not put all our eggs in one basket. But it is hard to resist following the herd of whatever has worked great of late.

Consider international stocks. Right now, buying foreign stocks may feel like eating uncooked collard greens.

According to Morningstar, since 1974, periods when U.S. stocks have outperformed international stocks have lasted, on average, 7.6 years, after which foreign stocks go on a run compared to US stocks.

We’re 9.6 years into the current cycle of US outperformance.

No wonder I often hear people suggest it’s better to invest in U.S. stocks and forget international. Since 2011, that choice would have worked quite well.

And the longer a trend runs, the harder it is to resist.

Right now, in a similar way, based on the recent past, growth stocks may feel better than value stocks and large-company stocks better than small-company stocks.

For the diversified portfolio owner, it may get harder and harder to remain disciplined and not listen to those arguing that large U.S. company stocks will continue to be best.